Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Forward Air Corporation has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
