Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call
The Company's conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.forwardaircorp.com or by dialing 230-1074 . A replay of the conference call will be available at www.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.
