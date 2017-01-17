DP World joins united nations led par...

DP World joins united nations led partnership to support humanitarian disaster relief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Al Bawaba

DP World will provide pro bono expertise and resources to help the humanitarian community respond to major disasters after joining leading logistics and transport companies to become part of the Logistics Emergency Teams . DP World will team up with the initial LET partners Agility, Maersk and UPS, and will be called on by the Logistics Cluster, led by the United Nations' World Food Programme to support immediate relief efforts in the aftermath of major natural disasters such as earthquakes, storms and floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
Truck Load Boards (Oct '14) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC