Donald Trump Has Become To Aerospace What Hillary Clinton Was To Pharma
Citron Research released a Friday memo warning of politically-induced turbulence in the aerospace industry particularly expected to affect TransDigm Group Incorporated . President-elect Donald Trump has already taken efforts to lower prices for military aircraft and laid pre-inauguration groundwork through meetings with Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC