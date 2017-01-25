DHL Launches Virtual Freight Marketplace CILLOX
DHL has announced the market launch of CILLOX, the online platform that matches full truck load and less-than-truckload shipments with available transportation providers. The news comes two months after the express, transport and logistics arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group bought the platform, which has the ability to lock in rates in less than 1.5 hours, according to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC