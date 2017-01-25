DHL Launches Virtual Freight Marketpl...

DHL Launches Virtual Freight Marketplace CILLOX

DHL has announced the market launch of CILLOX, the online platform that matches full truck load and less-than-truckload shipments with available transportation providers. The news comes two months after the express, transport and logistics arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group bought the platform, which has the ability to lock in rates in less than 1.5 hours, according to the company.

