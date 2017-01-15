DHL eCommerce launches new fulfillmen...

DHL eCommerce launches new fulfillment center in Australia for...

"As demand rises, online retailers need to overcome the traditional problems associated with shipping orders -wide - particularly the significant distances between major cities that they need to traverse - if they want to maintain their competitive edge." "The addition of our Australian Fulfillment Center gives our customers a far simpler, streamlined approach to managing inventory and last-mile deliveries, allowing them to focus squarely on satisfying their customers both during the check-out and shipment process."

