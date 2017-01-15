DHL eCommerce launches new fulfillment center in Australia for...
"As demand rises, online retailers need to overcome the traditional problems associated with shipping orders -wide - particularly the significant distances between major cities that they need to traverse - if they want to maintain their competitive edge." "The addition of our Australian Fulfillment Center gives our customers a far simpler, streamlined approach to managing inventory and last-mile deliveries, allowing them to focus squarely on satisfying their customers both during the check-out and shipment process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC