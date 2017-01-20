DHgate.com Announces Last Mile Service Agreement for Peru with Serpost
The signing of the agreement will be beneficial for the development of cross-border e-commerce in both countries, and provide better services for SMEs in terms of developing international trade. DHgate.com is responsible for facilitating the implementation of the terms and conditions of the MOU, mainly the global digital trade ecosystem andcooperation with enterprises in different digital value chains.
