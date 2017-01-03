Crozier Fine Arts Announces Acquisition of Cirkers
With the purchase, Crozier will acquires all of Cirkers' customers and its state-of-the-art 35,000 square foot art storage facility in Brooklyn, NY. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
