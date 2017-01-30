C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is scheduled to issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Jan 22
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
