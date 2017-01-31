C.H. Robinson Profits Drop in Fourth ...

C.H. Robinson Profits Drop in Fourth Quarter But Beat Earnings Forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide began the third-party logistics reporting season with a 3.4% decline in profits for the fourth quarter compared with 2015 but fared better than the forecast outcome from industry analysts. Net income for the freight broker was $122.3 million, or 86 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Jan 22 JImkurby 1
Transportation and logistics career Jan 14 Anonymous 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan 12 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16) Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC