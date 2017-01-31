C.H. Robinson Profits Drop in Fourth Quarter But Beat Earnings Forecasts
C.H. Robinson Worldwide began the third-party logistics reporting season with a 3.4% decline in profits for the fourth quarter compared with 2015 but fared better than the forecast outcome from industry analysts. Net income for the freight broker was $122.3 million, or 86 cents per share.
