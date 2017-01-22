BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Cuts Position in Hub Group Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. cut its position in shares of Hub Group Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 1,338,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,928 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Sun
|JImkurby
|1
|Transportation and logistics career
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC