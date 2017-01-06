Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18,222,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,045 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period.
