Asia Warehousing Show 2017 in Bangkok

Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

Taking place on 27-28-29 April 2017, the exhibition will be featuring Cold Chain & Warehousing Summit and would be co-located with Material Handling Equipment Expo Asia, e-com Logistics Show, Supply Chain Asia Zone and Asia Cold Chain Show . Innovative and energy-saving solutions ranging from forklifts and industrial equipments, fully automated conveyor systems, shelving and warehousing systems, latest developments in IT - every solution for warehouse, distribution centre, logistics and supply chain requirement can be found at Asia Warehousing Show.

