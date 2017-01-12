Asia Warehousing Show 2017 in Bangkok
Taking place on 27-28-29 April 2017, the exhibition will be featuring Cold Chain & Warehousing Summit and would be co-located with Material Handling Equipment Expo Asia, e-com Logistics Show, Supply Chain Asia Zone and Asia Cold Chain Show . Innovative and energy-saving solutions ranging from forklifts and industrial equipments, fully automated conveyor systems, shelving and warehousing systems, latest developments in IT - every solution for warehouse, distribution centre, logistics and supply chain requirement can be found at Asia Warehousing Show.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation and logistics career
|Sat
|Yunier123g
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan 12
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
