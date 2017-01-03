APL Logistics appoints Villalon as pr...

APL Logistics appoints Villalon as president

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

APL Logistics announced the appointment of William Villalon as president of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2017. He served as acting president since Nov. 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Dec '16 Blazin Ram 129
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
Truck Load Boards (Oct '14) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC