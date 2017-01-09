Analysts Offer Predictions for C.H. R...

Analysts Offer Predictions for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.'s FY2018 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Friday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year.

