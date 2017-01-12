An Insight on Use of Drones in Global Logistics Industry, Forecast to 2020 - Research and Markets
Logistics service providers are exploring new delivery methods to increase their operational efficiency due to the integration of E-commerce and logistics services. Drone technology provides the best option for logistics service providers to tackle supply chain problems, which usually involve last-mile connectivity and labor issues.
