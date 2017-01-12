Amazon.com a logistics game-changer for Jacksonville economy

Amazon.com Inc. will be a game-changer for the Jacksonville economy, as the online retailer builds two fulfillment centers bringing up to 2,700 jobs to the area. Amazon also is possibly the leading game-changer in the entire logistics industry, Stifel, Nicolaus analyst John Larkin said in a research report after the company announced its plan for the second Jacksonville facility.

