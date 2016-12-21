UPS Completes Acquisition Of Marken

UPS Completes Acquisition Of Marken

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WebWire

UPS today said it completed the acquisition of Marken , a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, makes Marken a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS and provides UPS with growth opportunities across the life sciences customer base.

Chicago, IL

