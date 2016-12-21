UPS Completes Acquisition Of Marken
UPS today said it completed the acquisition of Marken , a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, makes Marken a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS and provides UPS with growth opportunities across the life sciences customer base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC