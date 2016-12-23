Third-Party Logistics in China Foreca...

Third-Party Logistics in China Forecast to be Valued at USD 250 Billion in 2021: Technavio

Friday Dec 23

Technavio has published a new report on the third-party logistics market in China from 2017-2021. This research report titled ' Third-party Logistics Market in China 2017-2021 ' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

