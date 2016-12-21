Swedish small businesses heading for record year
A strong Swedish economy and favourable external conditions have given small businesses in Sweden a boost in 2016, with profitability increasing across most industries, and some heading for a record year. The average profitability of Sweden's small businesses is on course to land at just over 15 percent of sales this year, according to consultancy and accounting firm LRF Konsult's profitability barometer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC