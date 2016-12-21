Swedish small businesses heading for ...

Swedish small businesses heading for record year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Local

A strong Swedish economy and favourable external conditions have given small businesses in Sweden a boost in 2016, with profitability increasing across most industries, and some heading for a record year. The average profitability of Sweden's small businesses is on course to land at just over 15 percent of sales this year, according to consultancy and accounting firm LRF Konsult's profitability barometer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Dec 2 Blazin Ram 129
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
Global Logistics Trends 2016 Jul '16 cpereira15 1
Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15) May '16 beboricuax 3
Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16) Apr '16 sunny 1
Truck Load Boards (Oct '14) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15) Feb '16 Fartfoward Sniffers 2
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC