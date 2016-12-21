Seafreight Forwarding 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.71% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global seafreight forwarding market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2017-2021. Seafreight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are intermediary agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final point of distribution.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
