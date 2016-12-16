Saksoft Acquires Majority Stake in DreamOrbit to Strengthen its IoT Offering
Saksoft Limited , a leading digital transformation company, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake in Bengaluru based DreamOrbit Softech Private Limited . With this acquisition, Saksoft will further strengthen its offerings in the digital space with special emphasis on IoT.
