Rodney L. Bell Sells 21,640 Shares of Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Stock
Forward Air Corp. insider Rodney L. Bell sold 21,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,045,428.40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC