Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,149 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the period.

