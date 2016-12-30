PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Receives Consensu...

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

