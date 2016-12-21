Logistics Sector Preps for Logging De...

Logistics Sector Preps for Logging Devices

Read more: The Daily News

While Memphis' distribution and logistics sectors continued to prosper in 2016, legislative changes and proposed improvements to the infrastructure of Lamar Avenue were among the year's top local headlines for the industry. Around this time last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced a new mandate requiring all commercial truckers to use electronic logging devices in an effort to ensure compliance with hours-of-service regulations designed to prevent fatigue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

