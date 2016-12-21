Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price reasonable for C.H....
The company in question is, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. currently with a stock price of 73.11 . The market cap for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is 10410.86, and is in the sector Services, and Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC