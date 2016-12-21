Insider Trades of the Week: TransDigm, Best Buy

The All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider buys and sells over the last week by clicking on the Insiders tab and changing the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+", duration to "December 2016" and All Insider Sales to "$5,000,000+". Wesley R. Edens, director of Newcastle Investment Corp. , bought 2,172,000 shares for $4.15 per share on Dec. 13. Since then, the stock price has risen by 5.3% to $4.37.

