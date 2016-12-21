How has C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.:(NASDAQ:CHRW) performed recently?
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 10531.5. It is in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and sector Services, with a current P/E of 20.27, a forward P/E of 19.73 and EPS of 3.61. At a stock price of 73.76 it has a dividend yield of 2.46%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC