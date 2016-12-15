haulme's Digital Freight Matching Solution Simplifies and Modernizes...
The company's new offering disrupts the way shippers and truckers have traditionally connected and conducted business together and modernizes the process, representing a major innovation in supply chain management. haulme provides an online transportation marketplace that is an on-demand alternative to slow, manual methods widely used by shippers to find and secure reliable carrier capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC