DTI e-commerce mentorship nears compl...

DTI e-commerce mentorship nears completion

Thursday Dec 15

THE Department of Trade and Industry has already finished eight of the 10 training modules undertaken by 14 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs for its e-commerce mentorship program. Arbon said webpages and social media accounts of these 14 mentees are now active but she noted these are still a work in progress.

Chicago, IL

