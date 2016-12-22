China's Uber for Trucks Huochebang Fetches $1 Billion Valuation 19 minutes ago
Truck Alliance Inc., an Uber-type service for trucks known in China as Huochebang, raised about $115 million in a financing round that valued the startup at $1 billion. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital secured the capital in a round led by new investors International Finance Corp. and Trucking remains by far the primary means of ferrying goods across China.
