China's Uber for Trucks Huochebang Fetches $1 Billion Valuation 19 minutes ago

China's Uber for Trucks Huochebang Fetches $1 Billion Valuation

Wednesday Dec 21

Truck Alliance Inc., an Uber-type service for trucks known in China as Huochebang, raised about $115 million in a financing round that valued the startup at $1 billion. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital secured the capital in a round led by new investors International Finance Corp. and Trucking remains by far the primary means of ferrying goods across China.

