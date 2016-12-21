China's Tiandihui eyes bigger scale to improve logistics efficiency
Shanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management, mainland China's largest online road transportation operator, is looking to expand transaction value by more than 60 per cent to 100 billion yuan in 2017 as the internet continues to penetrate China's fragmented logistics sector. Xu Shuibo, chief executive of Tiandihui, told the South China Morning Post that the company also plans to raise funds via a stock market listing or a new round of financing to expand the scale of its operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Dec 2
|Blazin Ram
|129
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
|Global Logistics Trends 2016
|Jul '16
|cpereira15
|1
|Buy Used Cargo Vans for Sale by Owners (Jun '15)
|May '16
|beboricuax
|3
|Do you know the global logistics alliance? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sunny
|1
|Truck Load Boards (Oct '14)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
|Best Shipping & Logistics Services In Dubai (Mar '15)
|Feb '16
|Fartfoward Sniffers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC