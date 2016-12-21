China's Tiandihui eyes bigger scale to improve logistics efficiency

Shanghai Tiandihui Supply Chain Management, mainland China's largest online road transportation operator, is looking to expand transaction value by more than 60 per cent to 100 billion yuan in 2017 as the internet continues to penetrate China's fragmented logistics sector. Xu Shuibo, chief executive of Tiandihui, told the South China Morning Post that the company also plans to raise funds via a stock market listing or a new round of financing to expand the scale of its operations.

