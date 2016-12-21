C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
