C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Wednesday Dec 21

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

