ASCO shareholders to discuss participation in Far Eastern cluster

Friday Dec 16 Read more: AK&M

The Board of Directors of Joint-Stock Amur Shipping Company decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting in the form of joint attendance on January 20, 2017. According to the company's statement, the record date will be December 23, 2016.

