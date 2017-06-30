New era in livestock industry
NEW ERA: New LPA regulations will come into effect on October 1 to "strengthen the reputation of Australian red meat internationally". A NEW era in livestock biosecurity management is approaching, with producers required to complete a farm biosecurity plan in compliance with new Livestock Production Assurance regulations coming into effect on October 1, including the management of Bovine Johne's disease.
