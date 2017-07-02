Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acqui...

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,400 Omega Protein Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Protein Corporation during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar '17 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC