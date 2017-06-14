U.S. Gulf and Atlantic Menhaden Fisheries Enter MSC Sustainability Assessment
Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that the U.S. Atlantic menhaden and U.S. Gulf of Mexico menhaden fisheries have entered the evaluation process in order to acquire the respected blue ecolabel for sustainable fishing. The assessments are being conducted by third-party independent auditors SAI Global at the request of Omega Protein.
