U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight Issues Statement on Changes to Cuba Policy

A statement from U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight on changes to Cuba policy, announced Friday: "The U.S. Grains Council has worked in Cuba for nearly two decades to help capture grain demand and develop its livestock industry within the confines of U.S. policy. "While the announcement today will make our efforts in Cuba more difficult - and almost certainly cost U.S. corn farmers sales in the short term - we have every intention of continuing our work there to build long-term, mutually-beneficial trade.

