Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.03 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period.
