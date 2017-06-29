Shifting fortunes on the land
The slump in the dairy industry has prompted increased enquiry from the more profitable livestock industry for south-west land previously used for dairy farms, a Warrnambool real estate agent says. Charles Stewart Western Victoria rural real estate specialist Nick Adamson said there had been "a reasonable amount of enquiry" from graziers north of Warrnambool and the greater Hamilton area for land previously used for dairying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrnambool Standard.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC