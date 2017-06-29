Shifting fortunes on the land

Shifting fortunes on the land

The slump in the dairy industry has prompted increased enquiry from the more profitable livestock industry for south-west land previously used for dairy farms, a Warrnambool real estate agent says. Charles Stewart Western Victoria rural real estate specialist Nick Adamson said there had been "a reasonable amount of enquiry" from graziers north of Warrnambool and the greater Hamilton area for land previously used for dairying.

