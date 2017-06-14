'Provenance and credibilty' will be key to success of industry post-Brexit

A POSITIVE look at a post-Brexit red meat trade will be based on a focus of "provenance and credibility", according to keynote speakers at at a major conference near Hexham. Addressing the challenges that will follow the UK's withdrawal from the EU, speakers, including AHDB's Phil Bicknell, Stuart Ashworth of Quality Meat Scotland and Rizvan Khalid of Euro Quality Lambs , agreed that food quality safeguards and quality standards will be key to the continued success and trading position of the UK livestock industry.

