'Provenance and credibilty' will be k...

'Provenance and credibilty' will be key to success of industry post-Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A POSITIVE look at a post-Brexit red meat trade will be based on a focus of "provenance and credibility", according to keynote speakers at at a major conference near Hexham. Addressing the challenges that will follow the UK's withdrawal from the EU, speakers, including AHDB's Phil Bicknell, Stuart Ashworth of Quality Meat Scotland and Rizvan Khalid of Euro Quality Lambs , agreed that food quality safeguards and quality standards will be key to the continued success and trading position of the UK livestock industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar '17 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC