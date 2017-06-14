'Open' to cattle norms feedback

New Delhi, June 12: Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan today iterated that the government was still open to receiving fresh representations on the rules banning sale of cattle in livestock markets for slaughter that have triggered widespread concern among farmers and industry. The ministry's May 23 notification was only intended to address concerns over cruelty to livestock and not aimed at changing anyone's food habits or obstruct any section of trade or industry, Vardhan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.