"Okja", a heart-warming homily on the...

"Okja", a heart-warming homily on the horrors of the meat industry

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Economist

Netflix's new film about the upending of the livestock industry has raised the hackles of cinema's old guard IN LIFE, as in art, "Okja" has been causing consternation to big corporations. At the Cannes screening of the new film, the logo of its studio Netflix, was .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar '17 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC