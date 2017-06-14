NT Country Hour Wednesday 14 June, 2017

NT Country Hour Wednesday 14 June, 2017

Australian-Chinese owned North Australian Cattle Company has sent its first shipment of livestock since it was sold by agribusiness giant Elders. The head of a rural employment agency says demand for station jobs has increased dramatically, and the livestock industry is the busiest he's ever seen it.

