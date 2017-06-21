Martingale Asset Management L P Inves...

Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $2.84 Million in Omega Protein Corporation

23 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Omega Protein Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

