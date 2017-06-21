Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $2.84 Million in Omega Protein Corporation
Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Omega Protein Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC