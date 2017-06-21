FNY Managed Accounts LLC Buys Shares ...

FNY Managed Accounts LLC Buys Shares of 5,102 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Wednesday Jun 21

FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund bought 5,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

