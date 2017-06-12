Critical Analysis: Central Garden & Pet Company

Central Garden & Pet Company and Cal-Maine Foods are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk. Central Garden & Pet Company has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.