Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,351 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 72,082 shares during the period.
