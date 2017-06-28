Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Position...

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Wednesday Jun 28

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,351 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 72,082 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

