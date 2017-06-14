Agency says job applications on the r...

Agency says job applications on the rise in livestock industry

ABC News

The head of a rural employment agency says the demand for jobs in the livestock industry has increased dramatically, and is the busiest he has ever seen it. According to Dugald Storie from Bush Recruitment, the increase is partly due to high cattle prices, as many stations are expanding and investing in the property, meaning they need more employees.

